Bobby Ray Graybeal, age 81, of Butler, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born April 23, 1939 in Ashe County, NC to the late Ester Marie Graybeal Jones, and his grandparents that raised him, Sam and Matilda Graybeal. Bob was also preceded in death by his wife, Verda Graybeal (Jan. 8, 2016), son, Timothy Graybeal (March 11, 2010).

Bob was always a kind man and was always smiling, he loved to fish. He was a farmer and raised tobacco for years, and also worked at local factories. Bob was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he served as choir director for many years.

Bob is survived by, foster son, Thomas Tolley, grandchildren; Shonae Graybeal and Hunter Graybeal, sister, Norma Lewis, Creston, NC; sister-in-law, Mary Shepherd, brother-in-law, Ernest Elliott, cousin and caretaker, Danny Ray Roark, many friends and fishing buddies.

Graveside service and burial were on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church Cemetery with Harvey White officiating. Military Honors to be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Bobby Ray Graybeal has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.