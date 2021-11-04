Bobby Ray Dowell Sr., age 75 of Mountain City passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home. Bobby was a life-long resident of Johnson County, born on April 11, 1946 to the late Ruth Dowell Osborne and Hardin Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jathon Dowell; granddaughter, Deidre Dunn; brother, Robert Osborne of Creston, NC.

Bobby was a truck driver, heavy equipment operator, and owned his own business for over 30 years and was also a foreman at Penn-Greene Farms in Pennsylvania for a short time. He loved to play the banjo and was taught by his friend, Kenny Price. He served as a sponsor of St. Jude’s Children Hospital for many years. Nothing meant more to him than his wife, children, and family. He was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church for 44 years and he knew where he was going and was ready to meet the Lord.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 57 years, Wilma Dowell; daughters, Patricia Ann Mitchell (Danny), Susie Dowell, Nancy Katherine Mabe; sons, Bobby Dowell Jr. (Rebecca), Teddy Dowell; four sisters; two brothers; 19 grandchildren including his special grandson, B.J. Dowell and special granddaughter, Rachel Eller; 46 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends starting at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Brown Cemetery with evangelist Rick Ramsey officiating. Pallbearers will be B.J. Dowell, Joshua Dowell, Randolph Dowell, Cade Smith, Zameol Smith, Brian Snyder, and Justin Seatz. Honorary Pallbearer is John Lowe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

