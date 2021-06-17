Bobby Fletcher

Bobby Lynn Fletcher, age 59, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Nashville, TN. Bobby was born on August 8, 1961 to the late Bob Lewis and Margaret Street. Bobby, known as Boobs, loved riding his bike and enjoyed being outdoors.

Survivors include his daughter, Kirsty Taylor; grandson, Conner Taylor; nephew, Brandon Street; friend, Micah Crotts and many more special friends. The visitation was held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Bobby Lynn Fletcher has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.