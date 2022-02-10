Bobby Eugene Taylor, Sr., age 83, passed away on January 31, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1938 to the late Riley Bruce Taylor and Lula Howell Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Madge Taylor; infant son, James David Taylor; sisters, Beulah May, Faye Campbell and brothers, Roger Taylor, Wiley Taylor, Joe Dan Taylor, and Vonley Howell.

Bobby was a wonderful dad and loved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He lovingly called his grandchildren “grandbabes” and they were the light of his life. He had always loved all kids in general, whether they were his or not. Bobby was a people-person and had never met a stranger, and it seemed people were always drawn to him. You may have met him as a stranger but you always left as a friend. Anytime you visited he would walk your car down the driveway still talking.

Bobby was a very hard worker and worked many years at his sawmill, often daylight to dark. He loved the Lord and Donald Trump.

Those left to cherish his memories include his four children, Bobby Eugene Taylor and wife Cris, Tammy Tester, Kim Isaacs and husband Roger, and John Taylor; sisters, Virginia Ackerman, Ruth Lipford, Ginger Woods, Myrtle Testerman; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Price (Curtis), Patsy Taylor and children; brother-in-law, James Stanton; grandchildren, Amanda Hyatt (Larry), Ashley Taylor (Tommy Key), Joey Ward (Christy), Travis Ward (Taylor), Robbie Tester (Ruby), J.D. Tester; great grandchildren, Lexie Leathern, James Leathern, Shauntee Leathern, Gavin Ward, Garrett Ward, Avery Ward, Reagan Tester, Ripley Tester, and by heart, Olivia Isaacs, Jessica and Lindsey Suggs, Abby (little nurse); great aunt, Mabel Price; nieces and nephews, Tony Rash, Doug Rash, Debbie Miller, Roxanne Rash (my little chocolate drop), Randall Rash, Terry Rash, Jason Taylor and several others.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastors Berry Dunn and Daniel Jones officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joey Ward, Gavin Ward, Garrett Ward, Travis Ward, James Leathern, Tommy Key, and Robbie Tester. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Rash, Doug Rash, Randall Rash, Anthony Rash, Randy Lewis, Lee Stewart, and Danny Cullop.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, Bobby and Cris Taylor, 644 Pine Crest St., Mountain City, TN 37683. Please use COVID precautions when visiting.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ramos, Dr. Harris, Dr. Sluder, and especially the Amedysis Hospice employees who took great care of him and Brandy Hill for cutting his hair.

