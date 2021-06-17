Bobby Brewer

Bobby Joe Brewer, age 70 of 1380 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, Tenn. Went to be with the Lord early morning on June 8, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bertha (Taylor) Brewer; three brothers, Fred Brewer, Earnest Brewer, Bill Brewer; sister, Mary (Brewer) Dugger; grandson, Michael Wilson Patton Reece. Bobby was a quiet man who loved reading and studying the Bible. He attended Berea Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Michael Reece (Charlene) of Johnson City; brothers, James Brewer (Dorothy), Tommy Brewer (Susie) of Mountain City; sister, Bonnie Brewer Jones (John) of Jonesborough; two granddaughters, MiKayla Faith and Hannah Elizabeth Reece of Johnson City; grandson, Charles Anthony Reece of Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Rainbow Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Courtner and his son, Pastor Michael Reece officiating. Pallbearers were friends and family. Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Johnson County EMS. At others times, friends and family may visit the home of his brother James Brewer, 1581 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family of Bobby Joe Brewer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.