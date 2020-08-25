Bobby Arnold

We are saddened to announce the passing of Bobby Ray Arnold, age 73, at the Johnson City Medical Center on Saturday August 15, 2020. Bob was born on July 13, 1947 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Albert Ray Arnold and Virgie Maudelee Pardue Arnold. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Eggers.

Bob loved his Lord and Savior, was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and brother who loved spending time with his family. He adored his three grandsons and was so proud of them. Bob was also a man of many talents! He was a master mechanic and fabricator and retired from Mountain Electric Co-op having served as their mechanic. After retirement, Bob opened a shop and worked on motorcycles. He loved spending time with Titan his grand dog. In his younger years, Bob loved drag racing. To those that knew him know that there are not words to describe him, to those that did not you missed knowing a great man.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Maxine Brown Arnold of the home; daughter, Christie Atwood (Tracy) Mountain City, TN; son, Brian Arnold, Mountain City, TN; brothers: Eugene Arnold (Debbie) Mountain City, TN, and Mike Arnold (Donna) Mountain City, TN; grandchildren: Caden Arnold, Troy Arnold and Dalton Atwood; nieces and nephews: Phil Arnold (Wendy), Jessie Essick (Mike), Joshua Arnold, Eric Arnold (Sara), Ethan Arnold (Erica), Steve Brown (Robin) and Mechelle Brown Arney; great nieces and nephews: Riley, Nate, Zack, Ellie, Olivia, Maddie, Elliana, Alydia Arnold, Caleb and Megan Brown, Will, Miles, and Brady Arney. Special Friends: Bob Horne, Carl Wiggins, Danny Cornett, Kenny Norris, Bill McGuire, Keith Wilson, Clay Wilson, David and Donna Pardue, and many more and our special girls: Hannah Osborne and Maddie Wright. Very special people in his life: Lisa, Kendra, Davina, Makynna, Savannah, Deanna, Buster and Peggy Brown, Shannon Brown, Russell and Lucy Lewis, Steve Marmie, Duke Snyder and special drag racing friends: J.C. Walsh, Sonny Gambill, Earl Gambill, Tommy Warren, Terry Garr, the late Willie Arnold, Bill Gambill,and Sam Robinson.

Services were held by his special friend, Greg Poe. Graveside Service for Bob were conducted on Tuesday August 18, 2020 in the Sunset Memorial Park at 3 pm. Pallbearers were Ethan Arnold, Eric Arnold, Caden Arnold, Troy Arnold, Nate Arnold, Zack Arnold and Dalton Atwood. Honorary Pallbearers: Phil Arnold, Gary Stout, Tracy Atwood, Mike Essick, Bill McGuire, Doug Hawkins, Steve Brown, Joshua Arnold, and Joe Herman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Johnson County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.

