Bobbie Profitt-Miller

Bobbie Jo Profitt-Miller, age 49, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bobbie was born on August 16, 1971 to the late Robert Profitt and Hilda Gira Profitt in Tampa, Florida. Bobbie enjoyed being outdoors, four-wheeling, and taking care of her flowers. She loved all animals, especially her dog, Levi, and her chickens.

She was known for her good cooking and her love of children, several of whom she adopted over the years. Bobbie also liked playing puzzle games and was a collector of many things. She was a very caring and kind hearted person who never met a stranger. She lent a helping hand to anyone in need, even if she had just met them. No one was ever homeless or hungry around Bobbie.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Benjamin Miller; daughters, Delora Jean Profitt, Brenna Allen, Tiffany Eckert, Andrea Miller; sons, Robert Ballard, Joey Allen, Ethan Miller; step-mother, Judie Moreno; sisters, Tonya Lopez, Tina Stephens, Tammy Profitt; step-sister, Renne Jo Moreno Villadenors; sister-in-law, Tina Renee Miller; brother, Robert Philman; grandchildren, Serafina Iris McMichael, Nikolai Clay McMichael; nieces and nephews, Crystal Kidd, Brittany Profitt, Amara Barnes, Josh Long, Jasmine Estep, James Rhymer, Josh, Hannah Gayle Benett, Emiliano Ramires, Mariano Ramires, Aleczander Ramires, and Giiovonii Ramires; special friends, Cat Justice, Charlotte Morefield, Tina & Jamie Allen, Christie Dickens, David Martin, and many more.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Bobbie Jo Profitt-Miller has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.