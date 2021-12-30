Billy Wayne “Cherokee” Campbell, age 69, passed away away unexpectedly on December 12, 2021. He was born in Mountain City, TN on March 31, 1952 to the late Lester Campbell and Dora Guinn Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Campbell and Floyd Campbell and nephew, Eric Campbell.

Advertisements

Survivors include his brother, Earl Campbell and wife Barbara; sisters, Wanda Campbell, Margie Perkins and husband Albert; special friends, Jett Arnold, Harvey White; seven nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Rock Springs Cemetery with Pastor Harvey White officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Campbell, Jason Campbell, Earl Campbell Jr., Bennie Campbell, Robert Fritts, and Buster Fritts.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Billy Wayne “Cherokee” Campbell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.