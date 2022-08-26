Billy Joe Wilson, age 92, of Mountain City, TN, went to be with his brothers and sisters in the eternal family of God on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1930, in Neva, TN, the 3rd sibling of Joe and Maude Combs Wilson, delivered by Dr. Bruce Rhea for a fee of $5.00. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother R.L. Wilson(Elsie) and his sister, Helen Wilson Bartlett(Roy).

In 1943 Bill was born again into the eternal family of God by belief in Jesus Christ during a revival in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and baptized in Roan Creek near the church along with 40 others. He graduated from Wagner Elementary (2-room school) and Johnson County High School. Bill completed Forman & Management Course at the University in Alabama(Mobile). Bill was an Aircraft Structural Mechanic in the U.S. Navy, a Flight Line Mechanic for Lockheed Aircraft Company in Marietta, GA, and Aircraft Mechanic Supervisor for Land Air- Dynalectron Company. On January 14, 1956, he married Jean Greer (truly a God-sent helpmate, Thank You, Jesus). His final years were spent in Johnson County, TN. He loved being outdoors, enjoying and marveling at God’s magnificent creation.

Bill was an ordained deacon at Sunrise Baptist Church in Marrero, LA, and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He raised to a master mason in the Loop Lodge in Mobile, AL, a 50-year member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge in Mountain City, TN, and a 32-degree mason at Knoxville Scottish Rites Bodies. Bill was a 37-year member of Gideon’s International with the Johnson County camp.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Jean Greer Wilson; sister, Kitty Wilson Thomas (Dwight); favorite niece, (one &only) Karen Bartlett Greever; nephews, Joe, Greg, and Gerald Thomas; great-nephews, Lee Greever and Danny Thomas; great-niece, Shelby Thomas; great-great nephew, Matthew Greever and great-great-great nephews, Brandon and Mason Greever.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Masonic Rites will follow the visitation. A graveside service will follow from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors Jim Norman and Michael Icenhour officiating. Music by Joe Simcox. Military Honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Greg Thomas, Joe Thomas, Gerald Thomas, Melvin Humphrey, Lee Greever, and Bill Worley. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Greever, Dwight Thomas, Danny Grindstaff, Myron Noffsinger, Jim Maltba, Wayne Greer, Greg Greer, and Gary Greer.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in Bill’s memory to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 155, Mountain City, TN, 37683

At other times the friends may call at the home, 3310 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

