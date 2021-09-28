Billy Dunn

We are saddened to announce the passing of Billy J. Dunn, age 86, at his residence on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born February 2, 1935 to the late William Dunn and Maude Roark Dunn. Billy enjoyed fishing and he was a carpenter.. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wives: Faye Lorraine Atwood Dunn and Wilma Dunn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son Randy Dunn and wife Jean of the home; special friend: Jessie Mast; sister Olive Johnson; special friend Ernest Dunn and niece Ethel Shoemake

Funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Due to inclement road conditions there will be no graveside service.

Due to inclement road conditions there will be no graveside service.