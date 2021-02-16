Billy “BJ” James

Billy Joe “BJ” James, Sr., 70, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021. He was born on January 19, 1951 to Faye Hughes James and the late John P. James in Millen, GA. B. J. was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s of Padua and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his visits with Father Dennis Kress. BJ served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. BJ was preceded in death by his father John James, brothers Johnny James, Bubba James, and special Uncle Robert Grey.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Faye James; wife of 37 years, Angel James; sons, Bobby James (Sarah), Johnathon James (Dawn), Coty James (Casey), Billy James, Jr. (Jada), Andrew James (Carolina); grandchildren: Zak Storz, Collin Mahala, Sissy Mahala, Bobby Taylor, Bowden James (Abby), Carson James, Ryley James, Jordan James, Kaitlyn James, Makenzie James, Aubrey James, Carter James, Cole James, Alex James, and Trey James; great-grandson: Maverick Taylor; very special friends, Junior Rabitsch, Danny Moore, Grady Joiner, H.G. Wiggins, Darrell Lindsey, Dean Brinson, Jim Spencer, Wes Burleson, Father Dennis Kress, Keith Estevens, and Jerry Grindstaff.

BJ had an extraordinary life. He was blessed with so many families and friends that loved him. Anyone that knew him knew he was a giving man that tried to help anyone in need. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. You could often find him surrounded by friends and family. His favorite past times were finding the next best fishing or hunting spot. He loved to show all of his loved ones that he was the best at playing games, especially Rook, Corn Hole and Yahtzee. He has passed on so much knowledge to his children and grandchildren. They all thought their Daddy and Papa knew it all. He loved to cook big meals for his family. No one could make BBQ or Brunswick stew like BJ. He stayed in touch with his special friends that lived in Georgia even though he lived hours away. He always made time to stop by for a visit or to call to see what was going on in everyone’s lives. There was no distance that he wouldn’t travel to visit his loved ones. He spent most of his life working in construction and taught many men how to be the best at their jobs. He spent the last few years millwrighting so he could work on the road with his sons. Along the way, his work family became his family. He adopted all of the young men he worked with and he became their “Pops”. He was an inspiration to both young and old.

A military graveside service was held on February 8, 2021 in the James Family Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN at 2:00 p.m. with Father Dennis Kress officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers include: David Sluder, David Campbell, Keith Estevens, Erby Howard, Jeff Blevins, and Kyle Chapin. Honorary pallbearers were The Knights of Columbus, Tom Hutchinson, Jim Spencer, Wes Burleson, and Ron Jennings.

Special thanks to Jada James, and Dawn James for providing him with the best care possible. Also, thank you to all his doctors, nurses, and home health agencies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in his honor, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the James family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN