Billie Roberts

We are saddened to announce the passing of Billie G. Roberts of 635 Rhea Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, at age 85, at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. He was born May 8th, 1934 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Arville Roberts and Hattie Lowe Roberts. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, L.C., A.Y. and Fred Roberts and two sisters Sue Davis and Bessie Walker. He was a member of Doe Valley Baptist Church. He loved music and playing the guitar.

Survivors include wife of 63 years Hazel Cornett Roberts, daughter; Katherine Potter (Edwin) of GA. Sons; Gary Roberts, SC., and Scotty Roberts (Lisa) VA. Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews also survive.

It was Mr. Roberts wishes was cremated and no formal services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

Professional services for the Roberts family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN