We are saddened to announce the passing of Billie Jo McFadden – Linares, age of 45, who passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 10, 1975 in West Chester, PA to the late William Ray McFadden and Barbara Lynn Sturgill McFadden. In addition to her parents she was also preceded by a sister Dorthy Mae McFadden. She was a homemaker and she loved spending time with her family and working in her flowers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; Alvaro Linares, of the home; daughter Celina Ralyn McFadden; sons: Dominick Alejandro Amaya McFadden and Liam Elialdo Linares; sisters; Holly Josephine McFadden and husband Cesar Zaldivar Michua, Pam Mejia; grandchildren: Ayzik Lucenzo Rafael Landeros, Iszai Roberto Yadriel Landeros, Letizia Jonayah”Shanda” Mialyn-Fe Landeros; nieces and nephews: Tyrone McFadden, Mimi Zaldivar, Marisela Mejia, Juan Mejia, Barbara Mejia.

Special Friends Josefina, Alexis, Vianey, Tina, Michelle, Fernando and all the staff at the dialysis center and many more also survive.

Funeral Service were conducted Tuesday July 27, 2021 in the Hux Lipford’s Charles B. Hux Chapel at 7 pm. with Mr. Clarence “Bubba” Cannon to officiate. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. prior to the service. At other times friends may call and visit at the family Residence 6053 Highway 91 North, Mtn. City, TN at anytime or if you wish you may call (423)-291-0339 or 423-330-7570.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Billie Jo McFadden- Linares have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.