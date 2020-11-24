We are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Bill Osborne age 76, of 772 Pine Mountain Road, Creston NC who passed away peacefully on 11/12/2020 at Life Care of Banner Elk. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Hilda RuthOsborne; four brothers, Jim Osborne, Tom Osborne, Teddy Osborne and Gene Osborne; three sisters, Goldie Stewart, Ina Mae Pierce and Delsie Deyton; three sisters in law, Mary Rose Roark, Lois Osborne and Myrtle Osborne; and three brothers in law, Robert Osborne, Jimmy Osborne and Carl Osborne.

He is survived by 2 daughters Angie Ritter and husband Tracy of Lansing NC and Susie Fox and husband Len of Creston NC; four grandchildren, Matt Ritter, Alex Ritter, Dylan Ritter and Hayley Ritter; sister, Margaret Teague; brother in law, Frank Osborne and wife Hearlie; sister in law, Lois Ann Osborne; and a special niece who helped with his care, Pam Bunting. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Before he retired, he worked in construction for many years and was considered a master craftsman. He was an avid gardener and landscaper. He loved being outside and was always busy working.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Life Care of Banner Elk for the wonderful care they have provided. Also a huge THANK YOU to Teresa, Bobby, Jessica and all the staff on the 400 hall for loving him like your own. We are forever grateful. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family Bill M. Osborne has placed Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN in charge of the arrangements.