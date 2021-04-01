Beverly Dean

MOUNTAIN CITY – Beverly Gail Dean, age 67, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Johnson County Community Hospital. She was born in St. Louis, MO on January 16, 1954 to the late Jack and Imogene Sanders.Beverly was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved children and was a very good person. Beverly loved life and also working at Mountain Youth Academy. Beverly had a solid belief in God.

Those left to cherish her memories include, her husband Rick Dean; sons, Zachary Dean and Matthew Dean; daughter Rebecca Dean; brothers, Keith, Rodger, Jack, and Ronnie Sanders; grandchildren, Chloe, Mckenzie, and Zachary Jr; great grandchild, Everly Dean.

The family received friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Pallbearers were Zach Dean, Matthew Dean, Keith Sanders, Rodger Sanders, Chloe Dean, and Rebecca Dean. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

