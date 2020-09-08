Betty Reece

Betty Ann Reece, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August, 29, 2020 at Hillview Health Care in Elizabethton, TN. She was born on January 20, 1937 in Plains, Virginia to the late Lewis Edward Hawkins and Naomi Perason Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Reece; son, Johnny Reece, and brother, William B. Hawkins.

Betty loved her family and enjoyed every moment of being the mother to her six sons and grandmother to several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Her surviving sons include, Eddie Reece and wife Bonnie, Roger Reece and wife Kathy, David Reece, Dalis Reece and wife Sherri, and Donald Reece. Her grandchildren, Tony, Julie, Chris, Zack, Sam, Benji, Joey, Little Dave, Josh, Madison, Ashley, Devin, Derek, Dalton, D.J., Isaiah, several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

It was Betty’s wish to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Betty Ann Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.