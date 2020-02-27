Betty Phillips, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on October 17, 1934 to the late George Dunn and Stella Riddle Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Sexton; brothers, Orville Dunn, Paul Dunn, George Dunn Jr., Earl Dunn, and grandson, Zach Hill.

Betty loved the Lord and was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. She loved her family and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memories include special friend, Joe Giroso,; son, Junior Phillips; daughters, Kathy Hill and husband Joe, Ann Largent and husband Lawrence; special granddaughter that was raised as her daughter, Breionna Blevins; special niece, Trula Shepherd and husband Lonnie; grandchildren, Tim Gentry, Lawrence Largent Jr.; great grandchildren, Brayden Largent, Dennis Blevins, Faith Blevins, Pipper Blevins; special friend and buddy, Voreda Gentry, and several nieces and nephews.

Betty’s wishes will be honored with a private graveside service officiated by Pastor James Gentry with pallbearers to be family and friends.

A special thanks to Mountain City Care Center and Willie DeBord for their help and kindness.

