Betty Murphy, age 84, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1938 to the late Clyde and Mary Jane Taylor. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Forrester and brother, Jack Taylor.

Betty and her husband Bill owned and operated Lakeview Family Campground for many years and made lifelong friends and memories that will not soon be forgotten. She enjoyed being outside and especially loved to watch ‘her’ birds. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Murphy; granddaughters, Amy Dickens and husband Johnny, and Kristi Forrester; great grandchildren, Mitchell Johnson, Shane Perkins, Shawn Perkins, Kylie Morefield, Colten Grindstaff, Brayden Dickens, and Macie Morefield; sister, Linda Simcox; brother, Danny Taylor; son in law, Donnie Warren and many special friends from their campground.

A private graveside service will be held later.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health for their care and compassion. A special thank you to Sandy Pleasant, Hope Miller and Ashley Stinson.

In lieu of food and flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church, 133 J Thomas Stout Lane, Butler, TN 37640.

