Betty Jo Bowers, age 80, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord July 20, 2021. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church where she was very involved with the children’s ministry and food pantry. Betty graduated from Johnson County High School in 1959 where she was a majorette.

After graduating she attended nursing school in Banner Elk, NC becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Nursing was her passion, inspiring her daughter and granddaughter to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in nursing as well. Betty met her husband, Walter “Gus” Bowers in Banner Elk. They were married November 1961 and lived in Hampton, VA, later settling in Oak Ridge.

Once there, Betty worked at Methodist Medical Center and West Mall Nursing Home before retiring from the Family Clinic after 34 years with them. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Oak Ridge for many years. One of Betty’s interests was traveling. She and Gus saw much of the Western United States together. She loved UT football. They always had season tickets and traveled to many bowl games. She also loved reading and was a frequent patron of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Fritts. Survivors include husband of 60 years, Walter R. “Gus” Bowers; daughter, Cynthia Zoladz and husband, Joseph; grandchildren, Sara and Tyler Zoladz; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Brock; brothers, Paul Fritts and wife, Judy, and Jim Fritts; and nephews, Steve and Brian Fritts.

Betty loved to give to others and help those in need. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. The family received friends 1-2 pm Friday, July 23rd at Glenwood Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 2 pm with Pastor Mark Walton officiating. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available here.