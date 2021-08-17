Betty Jane Potter

Betty Jane (Furches) Potter, 82, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Betty married Junior Worth Potter from NC, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.

Born in Mtn. City, TN she was the daughter of the late Albert and Annie Irene May Furches.She was employed with NVF, Kennett Square for 22 years. Betty enjoyed gardening, flea markets and bluegrass music.

She leaves behind a son, Wayne Potter of Cochranville; one granddaughter, Brandi Lee Potter; three sisters, Lucille Jennings, Janice Humphry and Willia Jennings all of Mtn. City, TN; and four brothers, Albert Furches, Dayton Furches both of NC, Timothy Furches and James Furches both of Mt. City, TN.

She was preceded in death by one son, Sunny Potter and three brothers, Jerry Furches, Kenneth Furches and Daniel Furches.

Funeral services were held 11 am Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family visited from 10 am – 11 am. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. Online condolences may be made on our website.