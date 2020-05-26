Betty Barlow

Betty Jean Barlow, age 72, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the home of her daughter in West Grove, PA. Betty was born in West Chester, PA on February 23, 1948 to the late Ray Lewis and Cora Canter Lewis but later made Creston, NC her home. She was the wife of the late John T. Barlow with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. Betty will be most remembered as a tiny little woman with a grand heart.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Cathy Hallman (Glenn), Patricia Stephens (Eddie); son, Paul Barlow (Joy); sister, Geraldine Graef and husband George with whom she resided for the past year and a half; grandchildren, Johnathan (Tiffany), Allyson, Kimberly, Shelby, Jillian; great grandchildren, Colby, Lilly, Addison; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, John S. Barlow and brothers, Bill, Bob, and Mike Lewis. There will be a private family service held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the charity of your choice.

