Betty Ann Snyder, 71, passed away peacefully at her home after bravely fighting her second battle with cancer. She was surrounded by many friends and loving family. As feisty as she was beautiful, Betty was a ray of sunshine in every sense of the phrase.

Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, and camping with those close to her, but her favorite hobby was loving others unconditionally. She opened her home and heart up to everyone she ever met, people and animals alike. Betty would always go above and beyond for her loved ones, even if it meant getting security called on her…. true story!

She is survived by her wonderful side-kick and husband of 50 years, Dean Snyder, who after 50 years of practice made him an expert at dodging air-borne flip-flops; son, Dean Snyder and wife Liza; daughter, Jeannie Wallace and husband David; granddaughters, Anna Snyder, Taylor Wallace, Demi Blevins, Jill Hutchinson; grandsons, Bryce Wallace and wife Anna, Ivan Snyder, Jon Vannoy, Zach McEwen, Justin Baker, Mikey Furches, Tom Sluder, Tyree Howard; great granddaughters, Ivy and Emmy and many, many more loving friends and family members. Betty was preceded in death by her granddaughter Carrie who will be waiting for Granny in Heaven.

We are convinced that God and all the angels needed Betty to make her wonderful pies, however we are not sure if they are aware of how stubborn she can be. Either way, we will watch day and night for her gorgeous smile to light up the sky and her beautiful blue eyes to lull the sun to sleep. We love you Bet, to the moon and back, forever and always.

It was Betty’s wish to be cremated with no formal service to be held. The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shady Valley Fire Department.

Friends and family may visit the home, 899 Sluder Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Betty Ann Snyder has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.