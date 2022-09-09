Bertie Elizabeth Morefield, age 86, of Laurel Bloomery, TN, went to be with her Lord on September 1, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1936, to the late Ferd Morefield and Maggie Warren Morefield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sisters, infant Ileen Morefield, Charlotte Morefield Huggins, Gladys Morefield Thornton, Clare Morefield May, Vernie Morefield; brother, Carl Morefield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Shirley Morefield Widener of Laurel Bloomery, Katherine Morefield Wheatley of Fruitland MD; brother, Russell Morefield of Laurel Bloomery; nieces, Carolyn Huggins Burns, Margie Morefield Brackin, Tammy Morefield Widener; nephews, Bobby Thornton, Wayne May, Ronnie May, David May, Kenny May, Billy Morefield, and Jimmy Morefield.

Bertie was a salutatorian of the 1954 JCHS graduating class. She assisted in the principal’s office during her junior and senior years, typed tests for various teachers, and was given the opportunity for extra experience in the commercial classes, which she enjoyed so much and prepared her for work after graduation. She served as Deputy County Clerk for Walter Taylor for 29 years, and upon his retirement, she was honored by the people of Johnson County electing her as County Clerk, in which office she served 8 years and retired from the county in 1990. After leaving the courthouse, she worked as a legal secretary for 21 years for the law firm of Grayson, Hawkins & Wright (later Grayson & Wright).

The visitation will be from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with services to follow, officiated by Rev. Billy Morefield. Special music will be by Jackie Warden. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery. Pallbearers will be Eric Taylor, Kenny Icenhour, Jason Blevins, Cody Matheson, Larry Burns, and Rick Widener. Honorary pallbearers will be Tammie Fenner, Debbie Taylor, Jane Taylor, George Wright, Todd Grayson, Paul Blevins, and the members of St. John’s Methodist Church.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to St. John’s Methodist Church c/o Eric Taylor, 370 Gentry Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680 or Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bennie Campbell 251 Eastridge Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Friends may call at the residence, 165 Bertie Morefield Lane, Laurel Bloomery at any time.

