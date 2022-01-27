Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14 1-2 KJV

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 a precious soul returned to her Savior and her family gone before her. Bernice Belle Hatley Whaley, age 89, of the Elk Mills Community in Butler, Tennessee passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton. Bernice was born to the late Clifford Filmore Stout and Bonnie Rose Potter Stout. In addition to her father and mother, Bernice was also preceded in death by her first husband, Paul O’Dell Hatley; her beloved brothers, Charles (Christine) Stout and Beryl Stout; a special nephew, Johnny Stout; several aunts and one uncle; and a son-in-law, Ralph Edison Miller.

Bernice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a sweet lady always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she met but she was firm as well. Hard work and charity was a way of life for Bernice and her willingness to obey the Lord and his word was instilled in her at a young age and was a member of Elk Mills Christian Church. She was an integral part of her community and in her neighbor’s lives because anytime any of them were in need, Bernice was there to lend a helping hand. She was a bus driver for the Carter County School System and also worked as an inspector at C&A Lingerie. Bernice loved to dance when she was able, crocheting, sewing, and playing cards and Chinese checkers. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them in fact, Bernice helped raise her granddaughter, Abbi and it was her joy to do so.

Those left to cherish Bernice’s beautiful legacy include her husband, Luther Whaley of the home; her daughters, Pat (Eddie) Clawson and Paulette Hatley Miller; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jason Edward (Amber) Clawson and their daughters, Lucchese Lee Clawson and soon-to-be Sage McKinley Clawson, Angela Michelle Walsh (Sam Maney) and her daughter Abigail Summer Blevins, and Michael Vincent (Michele) Walsh and their daughter Faith Walsh; and her very special friends, Doug and Kelley Carter.

The family wishes to invite Bernice’s friends and family to attend the visitation between the hours of 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM prior to the graveside on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The graveside will follow in the Bunton Cemetery with Reverend Gary Bowman officiating. Pallbearers will be Alex Matthews, Michael Walsh, Jason Clawson, Kevin Ward, Sam Maney, Eddie Clawson, Doug Carter and Earl Walsh. Members of the Elk Mills/ Poga Volunteer Fire Department, Kayle Ward or Tim Andrews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.

We would like to thank Doug and Kelley Carter for their love and friendship to Bernice throughout the years.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elk Mills/ Poga Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Bernice.

Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Hatley-Whaley family.