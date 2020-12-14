Bennie Forrester

We are saddened to announce the passing of Bennie O. Forrester age 60 of Mountain City, TN. Passed away on Sunday December 6th, 2020 at his residence. He was Born on December 26th, 1959 to Ottis Forrester and Anna Lois Lipford. He was a carpenter and loved riding motorcycles. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his stepdad Ralph ‘Pop’ Lipford his brother Allen “Hoss” Lipford.

Survivors include daughter Christie Morefield Mountain City, TN brothers James Forrester and Kenny Forrester, Stepbrother Jerry Lipford Stepsister Connie Payne 4 grandchildren also survive.Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

