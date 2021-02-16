Benjamin Rhymer

We are saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Earl Rhymer on Thursday, January 28, 2021.Benjamin was born to the late, Michael A. Rhymer and Beverly Rhymer on May 10, 1994, in Carter County, TN. In his free time, he enjoyed bicycle riding and video games. Also preceding Benjamin in death are his grandparents, Earl and Shirley Rhymer, and Pinkey Main.

Those left to cherish his memory including his mother: Beverly Rhymer; sisters, Lilly Rhymer and Ann Rhymer; brothers: James Rhymer and Anthony Rhymer; grandparents: Benny and Lucy Miller; nieces and nephews: Angelina Rose Coffey, Michael, Patrick, Donnie and Bella; special friends; Austin Lewis, Lee Bennett and Glenn Humphrey.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 5th, 2021, at the Hux & Lipford Funeral. Visitation was from 5:00 to 6:00 and services started at 6:00 PM with Anthony Roark to officiate.

Condolences may be sent online.The family of Benjamin Earl Rhymer have entrusted his arrangements to the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN