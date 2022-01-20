It is with great sadness that the family of Belvia Phipps announces her passing on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at her residence at the age of 98. She was born May 17, 1923 in Taylorsville County, Kentucky to the late James Monroe Kilby and Doris Shoemake Kilby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Buell Phipps; step-mother Rose Kilby; sons: Bill Phipps and Milton Phipps; daughters: Irene Snyder and Patricia Phipps; brothers: Jason Kilby, Millard Kilby and Coy Ray Kilby and one great-great grandson Elijah William Hilton (Fuzz); sisters: Nanny Roark, Mary Vanela Kilby, Mable Payne, Dorothy Kulin and Marie Widener,

Belvia was a former employee of Iron Mountain Stonewear and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, baby dolls,gardening and canning. She was a member of Faith Gospel Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son: Kenneth Phipps of Laurel Bloomery, TN; four daughters: Betty Bryant Bowers of Bristol, TN, Lois Snyder of Mountain City, TN, Virginia Hodge of Shady Valley, TN and Carmie Cornett of Mountain City, TN; grandsons: Doug Bryant, Leon Bryant, Rick Bryant, Dennis Bryant, Darren Bryant, Jody Putnam, Willie Phipps, Doug Whisman and Trampass Hodge; granddaughters: Tammy McCloud, Pam Brown, Lucinda Jones, Rebekah Phipps-Stines, Jennifer Howard, Angelina Snyder, Patricia Phillips and Myra Phipps; great grandchildren: Toby Bryant, Josh Bryant, Billy Bryant, Cody Bryant, Dustin Bryant, D.J. Bryant, Sam Bryant, Tanner Putnam, Sammy Phipps, Noah Phipps, Hunter Hodge, Annabelle Miller, Angel Gooddell, Shainna Putnam, Liddy Arnold, Maddy Arnold, Griffin Brown, Carson Brown, Brittney Hodge, Nellie Wilson, Sasha Bryant, Sara Bryant, Olivia Bryant, Dakota Bryant, Laura King, Monica Bryant, Jason Bryant, Emma Savery, Lily Savery, Lexus Winters, Autumn Phipps, Kaylee Eller; fourteen great great grandchildren; one great great great grandchild: Luke Sluder; one sister: Edna Bowling and one sister-in-law: Ruby Kennard. Many nieces and nephews (too many to mention) and many friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with James Gentry and Tony Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Acre Field Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Ward, Eric Taylor, Tim Keene and sons-in-law.

At other times friends may call at the residence 1721 Gentry Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.

