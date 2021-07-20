Belinda “Bel” Reece

Baby Belinda “Bel” Christine Reece, beloved daughter of Derek and Jennifer Reece, was born sleeping on July 15, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Belinda’s time on earth was short, but in it she touched many lives. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Belinda is survived by her big brother, Boone Reece; maternal grandparents, Christine and David Abernethy; paternal grandparents, Belinda Hampton (Dean), Dion and Regina Hensley ; maternal great grandparents, Brenda and Buck Salmons; paternal great grandparents, Roger Hensley (Barbara); aunts and uncles, Justin Dugger (Vanessa), Roger “D.J.” Hensley (Torainna), Ivy and Cooper Abernethy; special bonus MiMi, Robin Hicks; several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Merlene and Dan McFadden, Kay Hensley, Betty and Herbert Reece; uncle, Jason Dugger.

A family graveside service was held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Belinda “Bel” Christine Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.