Baxter Fred Parsons age 82, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Saturday morning, July 24, 2021 at his home. He was born in Johnson County, TN on April 21, 1939 to the late Bill Parsons and Purdie Phillips Parsons. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Pauline Parsons and Evalee Parsons.

Fred loved music, collecting angels, laminating and saving pictures. He was a good hearted person and always wanted to help people. Fred’s family was the most important thing to him and he loved them very much. His sister Ethel was his best friend. He loved God and prayed daily. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Ethel Tester, Delcie Parks, and Leona Roark; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Frank Woods to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service from the Donnelly Cemetery. Pallbearers will be R.J. Mink, Mike Campbell, Brock Davidson, Brian Davidson, Ryan Miller, and Adam Miller. Honorary pallbearers are John Lauman, Danny Davidson, and Bruce Price.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 1546 Spear Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Baxter Fred Parsons has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.