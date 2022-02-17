Bart Lee Stanley, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1945 to the late Edgar Stanley and Ollie Lewis Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Ann Woods Stanley and his son, Tommy Lee Stanley.

Bart loved both flower and vegetable gardening and loved his fruit trees. He was a hard worker who enjoyed farming, his tractor, and his cows. He also enjoyed spending time outside sitting on his porch drinking coffee and rocking. One of Bart’s greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of Pleasant View Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Robin Overbay and husband, Michael; son, Michael Ronald Stanley; grandsons, Joseph Paul Penley and William Rizo; special friend, Sueann Taylor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Gary Bowman to officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Bart Lee Stanley has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.