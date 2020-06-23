Barry Watson

We are saddened to announce the passing of Barry D. Watson, age 78, of 2111 Stout Branch Road, in Mountain City, Tennessee, who passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Barry was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service where he was a rural route carrier. He was also a parts courier for Maymead, after his retirement he loved traveling, he also enjoyed sawmilling and going to his church. He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church where he had held many offices and duties. He was born May 10, 1942 in Caldwell County, North Carolina and was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Watson and Gladys Cozort Watson; his first wife, Margie Ann Matheson Watson, two sons: Richard Watson, who passed away in 2015, and Michael Wilson, who passed away in 2014, two brothers: Clarence Richard Watson and Wallace Watson; five sisters: Mary Estes, Miladeen Shoemake, Alene Walker, Arlene Cikenek and Cheryl Jean Watson.

Barry is survived by his wife, Patricia Reece Watson, of the home, a granddaughter: Kaylie Watson of the home, a brother Ed Watson, Lenoir, North Carolina, three sisters: Betty Canter, Granite Falls, North Carolina, Reba Watson, Lenoir, North Carolina and Lana Roland, Granite Falls, North Carolina, special friends: David Bunting and Janet Buchanan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Barry were held at the Pine Grove Baptist Church at 3:00 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation was from 1:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service. Reverend Mike Penley and Reverend Rick Thomason to officiate. Graveside service and burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: A.J. Laing, C.J. Laing, Roger Ransom, Ronnie Dale Hess, Isaiah Penley, Chris Laing, Jett Arnold and John Shull. Honorary pallbearers are: Francis Scheirer, Sam Cress, Ted Trivette, Keith Wilson, Harold Bunting and Zane Penley.

At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.

For those who wish to make donations in his memory to Tri-State Baptist Children’s Home:

P.O. Box 888 Bristol, Tennessee 37621-0888 (423) 878-2771

Online condolences may be viewed at huxlipfordfh.com.