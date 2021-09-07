Barbara Wilson

Barbara Ann Wilson, age 82 of Mountain City, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Johnson County Community Hospital. Barbara was born on November 5, 1938 to the late Allen Wilson and Crissie Potter Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Gentry and brothers, Gibb Wilson and James Wilson. Barbara was an independent, caring, and loving lady who enjoyed being with family, knitting, crocheting and raising flowers.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sisters, Jo Phillippi, Linda Roark, Jesse Reece; brothers, Michael Wilson, Harold Wilson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wilson Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Roark officiating. Pallbearers were Richie Phillippi, Dalton Phillippi, Logan Phillippi, Trenton Wilson, Bobby Wilson, and Hunter Arney.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Barbara Ann Wilson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.