Barbara Joan Reece, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on February 21, 1941, in West Virginia to the late Hubert Shupe and Mabel Brooks Shupe. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Pastor Norman Reece on April 6, 2015. She was also preceded by her sister, June Cress and brother, James Danny Shupe.

Barbara was well known within her community as an outgoing and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked very closely with her pastor husband within First Baptist Church and Butler Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her dear grandchildren. Barbara was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Debra King and husband Robert and Barbara Quante of Mountain City; son, Norman “Bud” Reece and wife Michele of Mountain City; grandchildren, Victoria and Josh Wilson, Norman “Buddy” Reece III and fiancé Lisa, Chase Simpson and fiancé Nikki, Ashley Kuhle, Patrick Christman, Benjamin Reece, Gracie Reece; sister, Sue Treadway and husband Jimmy of Newton, NC; brother-in-law, Daniel Reece and wife Janet; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Due to the nationwide precautions, there was no public services held and the Reece family understands minimal visitation during this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Barbara Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.