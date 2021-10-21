“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the love of a mother.”

Barbara Jean Eisenhower, age 81, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Barbara was born on July 24, 1940 to the late Dorothy Adkins. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, John Eisenhower and sister, June States.

Barbara was a wonderful bride of 64 years to John and a special mother to her five children. She loved preparing huge holiday meals and made every holiday a special occasion for her family. She enjoyed gardening and beautiful flowers, watching her birds and she loved her dogs. She always gave selflessly. Her energy and personality will forever live in our hearts. We love and miss you mom! Say hello to dad as we know that’s where your heart truly lied. Good night sweet mother!

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Debbie Eisenhower, Donna Eisenhower, Karen Widener (Gary); sons, Johnny Eisenhower II (Jessica), Bryan Eisenhower (Tammy); grandchildren, Robbie McLean (Kim), Doug Trivette, Scott Trivette, DJ Arnold, Eric Eisenhower, Johnny Eisenhower III, Kayla, Lexie, Megan Eisenhower, Logan Eisenhower, Connor Eisenhower, Daisy Eisenhower; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

No formal service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA (secure.aspca.org/donate) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Barbara Eisenhower has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.