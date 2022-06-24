Barbara Ann Trivett, age 83, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bristol Reginal Medical Center. Barbara was born May 18, 1939 in Shouns, TN to the late Walter(Jug) and Martha Ellis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Trivett; sister, Jo Woods; brother in law, Charlie Woods, and nephew, Harold Woods.

Barbara loved her family and friends. Whenever you visited you had to eat. She always made sure of that. She loved her church and church family.

She was a member of Ackerson Creek Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Darrell Trivett and wife Patty; brother-in-law, Rod Trivett, special nephew who she loved like a son, Brad Woods and great niece, Marlena Townsend; special cousin, Lucille Woods and daughters Janice and Joan; friends who were like her sisters, Carolyn Baker and Cassie Church.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00pm on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Minister Freddie Arnold and Tom Reece to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jason Arnold, Justin Arnold, Bill Hammons, Robbie McCulloch, Edwin Stoltzfus, Carl Stout, Donald Snyder, and Larry Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Arnold, Jonathan Lewis, Dean Gouge, Delmar Stanley, Earl Trivette, Rod Trivette, Bob Miller and Danny Cullop.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Suzanne Shine for all of the home visits and phone calls during Barbara’s illness. We will forever be grateful. Caretakers Pam Yates, Laura South, Cassie Church. Amedysis Home Health Group-Special Thanks to Dan Falcasantos, Jo Smith, Penny Ezzell and Stephanie Barry. Special thanks to Shana Atwood for all her support during this time.

Friends may call at the home of her son at anytime.

