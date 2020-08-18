To our Loving Mother and Mammaw

Azona Blevins, age 88, of Shady Valley, TN entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her precious family after suffering a stroke on Sunday August 9th . She was born June 20, 1932 to the late Walter Hill and Alice Shepard Hill. Azona was a faithful Christian attending Shady Valley Church of Christ for over 60 years. Her faith taught her to have a servant heart and she led by example.

Mom loved to travel to visit her family. Her travels took her north to Ohio and south to Florida. She especially loved her winters in Florida, where she had many friends.,She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, working puzzles. She worked at many places but she enjoyed the Johnson County Welcome Center the most. But nothing was more important to her than her family, their activities and attending church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Berry Blevins, her oldest grandson Jody Russell Blevins, her brothers and sisters, Cecil, AJ, Carrie Lena, Hazel and Margaret. Those left to cherish Azona’s memories are her six children, Ronnie(Jewell) Blevins, Roger(Lois) Blevins, Teresa(Tim) Pruitt, Tim(Melanie) Blevins, Lisa(Chris) Watson, Cleve(Kentia) Blevins; fifteen grandchildren, Angie, Jeff, Drew, Amy, Brandi, Troy, Logan, Grant, Madison, Kristen, Kelsey, Hannah, Colton, Jeff and Steve; seventeen great grandchildren, Kelsa, Naomi, Jacob, Olivia, Alex, Dylan, Noah, Caroline, Felix, Henry, Chloe, Ian, Liam, Isabelle, Nola, Chris and James; one sister, Annabelle Manning; one brother Joe Hill(Kathy).

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Shady Valley Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Minister Kirk Sams, Minister Daniel Koen, and Minister Jim Sherman to officiate. Graveside service will follow the funeral service from the Blevins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colton Blevins, Logan Blevins, Grant Blevins, Kevin Noah, Drew Phillips, Nolan DuPree, Jeff Blevins, and Troy Owens. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth Garland, Kevin Cretsinger, Stanley Shoun, Dennis Honaker, Scotty Garland and Dan Manz.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 684 Quarry Road, Shady Valley, Tennessee. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Azona’s memory to the Shady Valley Fire Department, % Conley Gentry 10114 US-421 Shady Valley, TN 37688

The family of Azona Blevins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.