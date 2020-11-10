Ava Trivette

Ava Myrtle Trivette, age 81, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on May 10, 1939 to the late Tom and Ollie Trivette in Damascus, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Roark and Shirley Roark; brothers, Paul Trivette, Walter Trivette, and Tommy Trivette.

Myrtle lost her birth mother in infancy and grew up in Damascus, VA in the home of Gene and Etta Spriggs who loved her and treated her as their own daughter. Survivors include her sister, Ruth Parsons and husband Glenn, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special niece, Helen Horn, who took special care of her and loved her dearly.

Myrtle was the definition of sweet and humble. She may have been born with a disability, but she never let that get her down. She never complained and was always easy-going. She will be remembered as a happy person who loved everyone and they loved her.

The graveside service and burial were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, VA. Pastor Steven Spencer officiated and pallbearers were Glenn Parsons, Bob Horn, Michael Roark, Tony Doss, Ted Lewis, and Tommy Roark, Dean Roark, and Tim Horn. Honorary pallbearers were the staff at Mountain City Care Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ava Myrtle Trivette has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.