Audrey Camilla Reece, age 75, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022. Audrey was born on April 21, 1946 to the late Charles and Suma Reece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, and nephew, Michael Reece.

Advertisements

Audrey was an avid reader and book collector. She was also a big Elvis Presley fan and collector of Elvis memorabilia. She was a great sister and wonderful aunt. Audrey was employed as a secretary for Lewis May, a former attorney and then district attorney general. Afterward she worked for over 40 years for the Johnson County Board of Education. She dearly loved her church, Valley View United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sisters, Kathi Wallace, Lisha Johnson and husband Vince, Judy Billings and husband Steve; brothers, Jeffrey Reece, Charles Reece and wife Louise, Terry Reece; aunts, Mary Reece and Helen Triplett; friends, Hilda Robinson, Rita Robinson and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Anna Staples officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, (stjude.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Audrey Camilla Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683