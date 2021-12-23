It is with great sadness that the family of Asa Tyler Main announces his passing on December 3, 2021 at the age of 29. He was born October 2, 1992 in Boone, North Carolina to Frank Main and Joetta Burke Main. Asa was an employee of JTH (Just Them Hillbillies Welders). He enjoyed Motorcycles, four wheeling, his bulldozer and was a Boy Scout and a member of Johnson County Knights. Asa never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sidney Estel and Ida Mae Main; one sister Natasha Shae Main and great-grand mother Mae Main.

In addition to his parents those left to cherish his memory include daughter: Lainey Grace Main; sons: Kayden Tyler Main and Ryland Cole Main; and one brother: Jake Main and the mother of his children Kristen Rankins Main.

A graveside service will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Main Family Cemetery. Bro. Jim Furches and Bro. Chuck Morefield will officate. Active pallbearers will be Joetta Marie Main, Ritchie Whittenberg, Ronnie Dunn, Raymond Dale Forrester, Jake Main, Frank Main, Des Ward, Ryland Cole and Kayden Tyler Main. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dan Lipford, Doug Hawkins, Tasha Lane, Howard Stout Casey Stanley and Lainey Grace Main.

At other times friends may visit at the residence 2023 Jenkins Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN

