It is with great sadness the family of Arthur Albert Fenner, Jr. announces his passing on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Johnson County, TN on April 15, 1943 to the late Arthur Albert Fenner, Sr. and the late Edith Pearl Parsons. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by two brothers: Frank Fenner and Bud Fenner and two sisters: Louise Charsha and Julie Ward.

He was a member of the Doe Valley Sportsman Association, Tennessee Bear Hunters Association, the National Wild Turkey Association and the National Hunting Beagle Association. He raised and ran Beagles.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pamala Cody Fenner, of the home; two daughters: Kelly Fenner Roberson (Greg) Tampa, FL and Angela Zellman Tidwell (Aron) Harrison, ME; two sons: Will Fenner (Diana) Easton, MD and Wade Fenner (Tisha) Aberdeen, MD; two sisters: Mary Woody, Gray, TN and Jane McCormick (Sonny), Havre de Grace, MD; four grandchildren: Autumn Fenner, Trae Fenner, Timothy Tidwell and Jared Tidwell. Several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Roby Phillippi also survive.

A funeral service will be held for Arthur on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Gale Hartley. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers: Joseph Greer, Adam Greer, Scott Fenner, Mark Miller, Sam Norwood and Drew Norwood. Honorary pallbearers: Roby Phillippi and members of the Doe Valley Sportsman Association.

