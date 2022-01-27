Artanzy Woodard Howard, age 94, passed away on January 19, 2022. Artanzy was born on April 2, 1927 to the late Noah Woodard and Berdie Forrester Woodard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roscoe Lincoln Howard; daughter, Juanita Howard; sisters, Care May, Louise Forrester, and Villis “Phyllis” Icenhour; brothers, Paul Woodard, Jerry Woodard, Dan Woodard, Elmer Woodard, Marion Woodard, and Wade Woodard.

Artanzy was a great cook and also enjoyed cooking as well as gardening. One of her greatest joys was playing with her grandchildren. She loved going to church and attended New Hope Ministry Baptist Church. While she lived in Johnson County she attended Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Eula Mae Colson, Trula Louise Ward, Betty Howard, Teresa Ann Parsons; sons, Franklin David Howard, Loyd “Earl” Howard; brother, Glen Woodard; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and burial will be held at 1:00 on Monday, January 24, 2021 Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Locklear officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Artanzy Woodard Howard has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.