We are saddened to announce the passing of Anthony Dishman, age 70, on Friday, August 27, 2021 in The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN. He was born October 12,1950 to the late Onnie W. “Bill” Dishman and Hassie Faye Huffman Dishman. Anthony enjoyed crafts and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by siblings: Benny Dishman, Laura Madron, Richard Dishman, Charlotte Barnett, Paula Dishman, Billy Dishman, Donnie Dishman and Elaine Grice.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters: Mary Ann Watts of Pittsburgh, PA and Brenda Dishman of Hampton, TN; one brother Daryl Church of Bluff City, TN; two nephews: Christopher Scott Dishman of Hampton, TN and Chase Church of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews and special friend Christy Hopson of Hampton, TN.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Parker officiating. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers were selected from family and friends. Burial was in the west Cemetery in Forge Creek.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Dishman family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.