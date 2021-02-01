Annie Wilson

Annie Louine Wilson, age 97, of Mountain City, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on November 6, 1923 in Ashe County, NC to the late Everett W. Martin and Vennie Alice Parker Martin. In addition to her parents, Louine was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin D. Main and second husband, Bruce R. Wilson; sister, Theda Stewart; brother, Ronda W. Martin.

Louine was a homemaker throughout her life and was a faithful servant to the Lord. Louine enjoyed being with family and friends and will be missed. She was a member of First Baptist Church, active in many areas.

Louine is survived by sisters, Ruth Lewis of Maryland, Mary Joyce Tucker and husband William Tucker of Knoxville, TN; step daughter, Shirley J. Thomas and husband Bob of PA; stepson, Harold J. Wilson and wife Katheline of MO; nephews, Larry Stewart and wife Lucy and William Keith Tucker; nieces, Sandra Sue Arnold and husband Perry, Joann Boyle and husband Tom; seven step grandchildren; thirteen great -grandchildren; several cousins and many friends.

The graveside service for Louine will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Ricky Campbell to officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to First Baptist Church, 421 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family online.