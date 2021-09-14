Annie Wallace

Ruth Wallace, age 87, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 4, 1934 to the late Dana Main and Ada Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Wallace; daughter-in-law, Norma Wallace; son, Terry Wallace; sister, Velma Blevins; and brothers, Gene Minton, Jimmy Hodgson, and Delmar Main. Ruth was a very loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her family. She enjoyed working in the garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She was a member of the Crandull Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Lorie Wallace; sons, Ricky Wallace (Evelyn), Tim Wallace (Peggy), Gary Wallace, Jessie Wallace; very special friend, Guy Hayes; sisters, Dorothy Wallace, Mary Main; grandchildren, Daniel Mullins, David Mullins, Scott Wallace, Neil Wallace, Megan Osborne and Cody Wallace; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Minister Tracy Dugger officiating.

The family would like to express special thanks to Amedisys Home Health for all their loving care and support, especially to Hallie Mahala, Stephanie Jones, and Amy Dickens, as well as Amedisys Hospice including Joanie McQueen, Chris Hughes, and other staff. They would also like to express appreciation for Silver Angels, particularly Ashley Stollins, Alyssa Ringwald, and other Angels that assisted in Ruth’s care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ruth Wallace has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.