Anna “Jane” Ward, age 81, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Mountain City Care Center. Jane was born on October 31, 1939 to the late Duey and Roxie Greenwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob Greenwell, Bruce Greenwell, Carl Greenwell, Gervis Greenwell, Lon Greenwell, and sisters, Lois Guy, Jean Swafford, and Margaret Cardina. She was also preceded by three precious sons, Tony H. Ward, Keith William Ward, and Brian “Shorty” Ward.

Jane was a mother of five. She was a fun, loving, giving, big-hearted person. She always worked hard and found her heart’s calling as a CNA. She enjoyed caring for others and you could see it made her proud and filled her heart to make a difference in the lives of her residents. She was a care giver to young and old, and many called her Mama Jane.

Jane was also spunky, stubborn, outspoken and didn’t care to tell you what was on her mind. She could tell you what she thought of you and make you love her for it. One thing was for certain, if you ever met Jane, you were sure to love her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Herbert Ward; son, Gregory Ward; daughter, Janet Brooks and husband Jesse. She was most proud of all her grandchildren who include her grandson, Adam Ward and wife Tiffany; granddaughters, Courtney Brooks, Brittney Brooks, Sara Ward; great grandchildren, Jania, Renessmae, Zyra Ward. Her sisters, Betty Payne, Gerlene Dugger, Shirley Ainsworth; sisters-in-law, Betty Greenwell, Barb Ward, several nieces and nephews and all those that loved her at Sunset Gardens and Mountain City Care Center.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3:00 with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial immediately followed at the Cowan Town Cemetery. Pallbearers were Adam Ward, Jesse Brooks, Reese Stout, Wayne Wilson, Jack Proffitt, and Willie DeBord.

The family does not wish to receive visitors at the home. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.