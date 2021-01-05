Anna Dodgion

Anna Marlene Dodgion, age 74, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born September 3, 1946 in Johnson County, TN to the late Byron and Myra Buchanan Baird. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Movetta, Marietta, and Marilyn, and brothers, Charles Jody and Byron Dean.

Marlene loved her children and grandchildren and would always jump at the chance to be with them and her family. She never judged or had a bad word to say, and she was a great neighbor and friend to countless people. As a mother, she truly was the best and will be missed dearly.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Gerald Dodgion and Shannon Dodgion and wife, Lora; grandchildren, Rhiannon, Robert and wife, Martha Danielle Dodgion, Arizona, and Canyon; great-grandchildren, Soanna and Melody; brother, Sonny Baird; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Anna Marlene Dodgion has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.