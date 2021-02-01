Anna Church

Anna Elizabeth Church, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on January 11, 2021. She was 83. Mrs. Church was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Melvin Bond White and Helen Margaret Watson White. She was the devoted wife of 60 years to Billie Church, loving mother of Billy Church, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD, Sonya Knorr of Ruxton, MD, and Karen Quinn of Havre de Grace, MD.

She was the adored grandmother of Kaleigh Quinn, Keara Shea Quinn, Mark Evan Jamie Mitchell, Jr., and his wife Jamie Mitchell, Jack Knorr, and Carter Knorr, and great-grandmother of Emma Mitchell. Mrs. Church was the sister of Janet Eryuad of Wasilla, Alaska, and the late Ralph Wilson White. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and members of her beloved Way, White and Church families.

Mrs. Church worked as a nurse at Harford Memorial Hospital before marrying her husband. She was extremely active with Harford County Special Olympics, coaching their bowling for 36 years as well as softball and skiing. She was a member of Blythedale Seventh Day Adventist Church and attended Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church as well. Mrs. Church loved reading her bible and going to church. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Services will be held for close friends and immediate family. Contributions may be made in her memory to Harford County Special Olympics. Online condolences may be made through our website.