Angela Hawkins

Angela Carol Hawkins, age 55, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1964 in Mountain City, TN. Angela was preceded in death by her sister, Jahala Thomason.

Those left to cherish her memories included her mother, Ilene Wilcox Cuddy; daughter, Rebecca Wallace and husband Jesse; son, Matthew Taylor and wife Becki; grandchildren, Collin Meade, Carter Wallace, Cameryn Taylor, Ezra Taylor, Robyn Taylor, Ireland Taylor; sisters, Pam Icenhour and husband Billy Ray, Robin Greene and husband Chris all of Mountain City, TN, Toby Riley and husband Thomas of OH; brothers, Tony Nelson and wife Barbara of New York, Scott Wilcox and wife Maxi of Mountain City, TN; brother-in-law, Rick Thomason; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery (Cold Springs Rd.) with pastors Steven Spencer and Rick Thomason officiating. Pallbearers were Mason Wilcox, Scott Wilcox, Tony Nelson, Jesse Wallace, Ezra Taylor, C.J. Roark, Zek Watson, and Josh Thomason.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Angela Carol Hawkins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.