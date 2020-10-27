Alta Harper

Alta Lee Harper, age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital following an extended illness. She was a native of Johnson County but lived in Carter County most of her life. Alta was a homemaker and was the daughter of the late John and Viola Harper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Miller. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church but had attended Charity Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her brother, David Eugene Harper and wife Jan, of Elizabethton; her sisters, Mary Miller and Alice Thrift, both of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive. An open visitation for friends to register their presence and pay their respects was conducted from 1:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and from 9:00 am until 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.

A graveside service to celebrate Alta’s life was conducted at 2:00 Pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the Wilson Cemetery in Johnson County, Tennessee with Mr. David Seibenaler, minister officiating. Active pallbearers were Tim Taylor, Josh Taylor, Russell Hensley, David Stout, Jared Tetrick, and Keith Morrell. Honorary pallbearers were John Bradley, Ken Arney, Johnny Miller and Jerry Miller. Those who wished to attend the graveside service were asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:00 PM on Sunday to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

