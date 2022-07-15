We are saddened to announce the passing of Alma “Marlene” Pierce, age 85, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born November 6, 1935, was a Christian of the Baptist faith, a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church and a graduate of Johnson County High School.

In addition to her parents, Fleenor and Lottie Norris, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Herrin Norris and R.L. Norris; three sisters: Tressie Holden, Frances Allen, and Lila Norris.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Harry “HD” Pierce of Butler, TN; two daughters: Lori Anderson of Butler, TN and Vikkie Minton and husband John of Florida; three grandchildren: J.T. Minton; Kayla Boone and husband Stuart; and Garrett Anderson and wife Cassie from Hampton, TN; and great grandchildren: Emmie and Hankie Boone and Elise and Emmalynn Anderson. Special niece (daughter) from “another mother” Alethia Lewis and husband Eddie also survive.

It was Marlene’s wishes to be cremated and no formal service held. A Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Cobbs Creek Church with visitation starting at 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, and the Eulogy starting at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobbs Creek Church. (As per her wishes, dress is to be casual, mom wasn’t into fancy.)

Marlene hoped her legacy would be that she was a loving and caring person and her spirit is now with the Lord,

